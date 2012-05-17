(Corrects to show 2011 issuance increased by 24 bln euros, not totalled)

MILAN May 17 Italy's banking association ABI is planning steps to spur weakening demand for bank bonds from retail investors to help banks refinance 137 billion euros ($174 billion) of debt coming due this year, a senior official said.

The measures include a simpler investor prospectus for less complex issuances by Italian banks and shorter maturities.

"In the first months of 2012 funding from private clients has been very weak, although positive," ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini told a conference in Milan.

He noted that institutional investors' appetite for Italian bonds had waned again after a brief phase of enthusiasm in the earlier part of the year.

Italian bank funding increased by a mere 24 billion euros in 2011, down 80 percent from the rise seen a year earlier, he said. ($1 = 0.7849 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, Writing by Lisa Jucca)