MILAN, May 17 Italy's banking lobby is looking at ways to make it easier for banks to raise cash by issuing bonds to retail investors, a source of funds which is weakening but which helped get them through the euro zone crisis.

Banking body Associazione Bancaria Italiana (ABI) said on Thursday domestic lenders need to cover 137 billion euros in bond redemptions this year.

The lobby group was working with market regulator Consob to simplify the issuing process for bonds with a simple structure, making it speedier and cheaper, ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini told a financial conference.

Also, lowering the minimum maturity of debt notes issued by banks, currently at 24 months, would help meet investors' preference for ultra-short debt at present, Sabatini said.

"In the first few months of 2012 funding from private clients, though positive, has been very weak," Sabatini said.

Difficult and costly access to market funding was one of the reasons rating agency Moody's cited this week as it downgraded 26 Italian lenders. The agency estimated that banks would find it hard to cover total debt maturing in 2012 with new issuance if the recent trend was confirmed.

On Wednesday, ABI data showed that Italian banks' overall bond issuance fell 2.4 percent year-on-year in April after shrinking 1.6 percent in March - the first annual drop in 14 months.

Debt-laden Italy's vulnerability to the euro zone sovereign crisis shut the country's lenders off wholesale debt markets in the second half of 2011.

The situation improved early this year as mass liquidity injections by the European Central Bank boosted market confidence, allowing Italy's top banks to borrow from institutional investors.

"A window that had appeared to reopen for Italian banks now seem to be closing down again," Sabatini said, citing worsening market conditions as Greece heads to new elections that may endanger its future in the euro zone.

Sabatini said Italian banks had boosted their funding only by 24 billion euros in 2011, an 80 percent drop compared to the increase seen the previous year.

Speaking at a separate conference in Milan on Thursday, a senior executive at U.S. bank Citi in Italy said European Central Bank's liquidity and retail deposits and bonds should support Italian banks.

"We believe they can absolutely face a prolonged period of difficulty in placing debt on institutional international markets," said Federico Chiaverini, Citi Managing Director of Financial Institutions Group Corporate & Investment Banking in Italy.

Italian banks took a total of 255 billion euros in three-year funds from the ECB at two tenders in December and February. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)