BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management appoints Mary Anne Palangio as CFO
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
MILAN Nov 26 Italian banks are unlikely to see any sharp rise in revenues in the short term due to new rules that, among other things, call for greater capital and penalise trading, a senior Bank of Italy official said on Monday.
In slides shown during a presentation Fabio Panetta, vice director of Bank of Italy, also said revenues would be restrained by high funding costs and lower credit.
"The overall system seems characterised by an excess of productive capacity," a slide said.
"It's unlikely decisive measures on costs and the distribution network can be avoided in the short term", the slide said. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by)
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Hospital operator Quorum Health Corp is investigating whether it provided adequate disclosure to investors prior to its spin-off last year, according to a letter seen by Reuters and a person familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife has cut ties with an elementary school whose operator is under fire for buying state-owned land at a rock-bottom price in a furore rapidly developing into a political headache for Abe.