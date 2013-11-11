(Adds more data on bad loans, Italian government bond holdings)
MILAN Nov 11 Deposits at Italian banks rose at
a slower pace in September than in the previous month, Bank of
Italy data showed on Monday, highlighting the challenge facing
lenders amid the country's longest recession since World War
Two.
The deposits were up 3.7 percent in September from a year
earlier, sharply down from the 6.6 percent annual rise seen in
August and representing the smallest increase in 13 months, the
data showed.
Deposits are a key source of funding for Italian banks,
especially the many small ones that have no access to wholesale
funding markets.
The central bank data also showed Italian banks issuing
fewer bonds, another important source of funding for them. The
yearly drop in September stood at 7.2 percent, compared to an
annual decline of 6.4 percent in August.
Italian lenders continued to curb lending as they strive to
keep credit risks in check. Loans to non-financial firms fell
4.2 percent year-on-year in September, slightly less than in
August.
Lending to households contracted by 1.1 percent from the
same month in 2012, broadly unchanged from August, the data
showed.
Bad loans continued to rise, hitting a new high of 144.5
billion euros, up from 142 billion in August and representing
almost twice the level of 2010. In percentage terms, the
September level is up 22.8 percent from the previous year.
Italian government bond holdings at lenders based in the
country fell to 394.1 billion euros in September from 396.8
billion euros in August, still close to a record high of 401.7
billion euros seen in June. ($1 = 0.7491 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Gareth Jones)