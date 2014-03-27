LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - UniCredit is testing investor
interest for Italy's first Additional Tier 1 bond at 8.25% area,
having already marketed the deal in the low 8% range in Asia,
according to a lead manager.
The Italian lender is planning to price the benchmark-sized
perpetual non-call 10-year US dollar issue later today via lead
managers Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale, UBS and UniCredit's
own investment banking unit acting.
The transaction is expected to be rated BB- by Fitch and
will write down temporarily if UniCredit's Common Equity Tier 1
ratio falls below 5.125%.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)