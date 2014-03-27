* Italian lender struggles to match European peers with
country's debut AT1
* Investors focus on poor performance of recent transactions
* Hybrid bank capital experts defend normalising market
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - UniCredit's debut Additional Tier 1
bond has failed to attract the level of demand of recent similar
transactions, and with these deals performing badly, there are
questions about how much more supply the AT1 market can handle.
Although Italy's biggest bank by assets chose dollars after
euro deals from Santander and KBC underperformed, the US$8bn
orderbook is the lowest level of demand for a security of this
kind in 2014.
In normal circumstances a deal covered multiple times would
be deemed a success and ensure secondary market performance. But
after massive books for Santander and KBC failed to do the
trick, the worry is that further market weakness could thwart
other banks waiting in the wings with AT1 trades.
"The CoCo market could do with a break, and with some
issuers coming to the market for the third time in eight months
it doesn't send a good signal," said Robert Montague, a senior
investment analyst at ECM Asset Management.
"It was always likely that the market would suffer some
indigestion even though we've seen these huge order books."
Credit Agricole began its roadshow of its second Additional
Tier 1 bond today, while Societe Generale is now preparing its
third hybrid offering that was delayed due to a ratings action
by Fitch.
Banks across Europe, like UniCredit, are rushing to boost
their balance sheets to meet tough new regulatory requirements
via Additional Tier 1 issuance.
However, investors appear to be more discerning about the
coupons they are willing to accept and are looking for a buffer
to compensate for potential softening in the secondary market.
"The lack of performance of recent deals is definitely on
the minds of investors, and while the primary market may not
need to take a break we are not seeing the 11, 15 and 20 billion
order books we were seeing only two weeks ago," said a hybrid
capital expert.
KBC, Banco Santander and Danske Bank have all sold these
deeply subordinated perpetual deals in euros recently, but
despite massive order books that involved as many as 700
investors, those bonds have sold off by as much as 2.5 points in
secondary trade.
UniCredit opted to sell a dollar perpetual note with a
10-year call option that should offer investors additional yield
and could shield the deal from the weakness in the euro market.
It doesn't have the full 144A/Reg S registration and so was
limited to selling its bond to Asian, European and a handful of
US offshore investors, so was unlikely to achieve a US$17bn
order book like Credit Agricole managed in January.
Nevertheless, the Italian bank is poised to price a
US$1.25bn bond with an 8% coupon, lower than the low 8% range
where it began marketing.
"The market needs to normalise and people need to realise
that an US$8bn order book from 500 investors is not a bad
result," said a banker.
"I don't think it will propel Intesa into the market but we
may see a second tier Italian bank follow this up now that the
market has been tested by one of the country's national
champions."
Banks are putting a lot of care into preparing these
transactions. This week Societe Generale delayed its bond until
it received clarity on a ratings action from Fitch.
UniCredit similarly played it safe and pushed back this high
profile capital transaction by two weeks, according to sources,
allowing investors to digest news of a 14bn loss due to huge
writedowns on bad loans and past acquisitions.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene
Durand and Marc Carnegie)