By Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro
MILAN, April 29 Italy's new bailout fund is set
to own around 90 percent of Popolare di Vicenza after investors
bought a fraction of the mid-tier bank's 1.5 billion euro ($1.7
billion) cash call, three sources close to the matter said.
Popolare di Vicenza, which is due to announce the outcome of
the public share offer later on Friday, declined to comment.
The Atlante fund - Atlas in English - was hastily set up
this month by mostly private domestic financial institutions to
bail out weaker Italian lenders and avert a wider crisis in the
euro zone's fourth-largest bank sector.
Earlier on Friday it said it had raised 4.25 billion euros,
at the lower end of a 4-6 billion euro range it had initially
targeted, from 67 mostly domestic financial institutions.
If the low take-up for the Popolare di Vicenza share sale is
confirmed, the fund risks seeing nearly a third of its
fire-power invested in a single bank.
Alessandro Penati, chairman of the Quaestio investment firm
which manages the fund, said Atlante would aim to sell any stake
it may get in Vicenza after 18 months.
It was not immediately clear whether Popolare di Vicenza,
which must raise the cash to comply with capital requirements
set by the European Central Bank (ECB), would have enough free
float to list on the market next week as planned.
The minimum free float required to list is 25 percent of the
share capital, but the Milan bourse can make exceptions.
Penati said the Atlas fund was set up as a backstop investor
to avoid banks like Popolare di Vicenza being wound down and
triggering a crisis for the whole industry.
The fund targets an annual return of around 6 percent and
will spend 70 percent of its cash to invest in cash calls at
ailing banks, he said.
He added that the rest would be used to buy junior tranches
of bad debt from banks at a higher price than that offered by
funds specialised in distressed securities, but not at book
value - meaning banks would have to book further writedowns.
Traders said that contributed to pushing bank share prices
down on Friday, with UniCredit dropping 5 percent.
Italian banks are saddled with 360 billion euros of gross
problem loans but are reluctant to sell them at a discount
because that would erode their capital.
Presentation slides for Atlante indicated a buying price at
33.8 percent of the loans' gross value compared with around 21
percent usually offered by private equity funds. However, this
partly depends on the success of planned government measures to
shorten lengthy loan recovery procedures.
Analysts say Atlante should have enough money to buy between
20 billion and 35 billion euros of gross non-performing loans.
