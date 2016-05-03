LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Italian banks' subordinated debt took
a hit on Tuesday as the after-effects of the failed Vicenza IPO
started to filter through to the debt markets.
A 200m 9.5% 2025 Tier 2 bullet from Banca Popolare di
Vicenza has lost over three points since the end of last week
and was quoted at a 92.56 cash price on Tuesday, according to
Eikon.
A 200m 9.5% Tier 2 2025 deal callable in 2020 from Veneto
Banca has not fared much better, dropping from 92.8 at the open
to 90.1 by lunchtime.
Popolare di Vicenza's 1.5bn share issue failed to gain
traction with private investors buying only 7.7% of the shares,
leaving Atlante, Italy's bank rescue fund, to purchase the
remainder.
"This is a bit scary," said a syndicate banker. "This fund
was created to deal with Italy's non-performing loan problem.
However, with what they've spent on Vicenza and what they will
probably have to spend on Veneto, there won't be much left to
deal with NPLs."
The Atlante fund raised 4.25bn from Italy's leading
financial institutions, at the lower end of the 4bn-6bn range
initially targeted. More than one third of the fund's resources
will now be tied up in a single bank.
Veneto Banca is due to launch a 1bn float following its AGM
on May 5.
While prices have taken a turn for the worse, they are still
far from the dark days of February when paper traded into the
high 50s.
The creation of the fund proved a boon for second tier
lenders, and last week UBI Banca managed to price a 750m 4.25%
10-year non-call five on books of 1.3bn. That deal was quoted
at 99.94, down from its par reoffer price.
"I am a bit nervous about the impact Vicenza'a failure will
have on Italian banks to do deals in the market," the banker
added. "So many guys have been burnt buying bank recovery
stories too prematurely and the Atlante fund doesn't really
solve anything. It's recapitalised a weak bank but weakened the
stronger banks."
A 7% Additional Tier 1 for Intesa SanPaolo is trading at
95.79 versus 96.56 on April 29, according to Eikon.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Sudip Roy, Julian
Baker)