ROME, March 23 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti's government backtracked on plans to stop banks
charging fees for offering and maintaining credit lines
following fierce opposition from the banking industry.
In a statement following a cabinet meeting on
Friday, the government said it was revising recently
approved rules that axe banking fees on credit lines.
It said abolition of the fees would apply only to banks
which did not adhere to a quarterly fee ceiling of 0.5 percent
of the value of any credit line or guarantee, previously set by
the government's special committee on credit and savings (CICR).
ABI, the Italian banking association, welcomed the decision
which it said eliminated the risk that Italy could find itself
isolated internationally.
"This removes the risk of a negative impact on the access to
credit which could have had harmful effects for banks, companies
and families," it said in a statement.
It said it would renew its commitment to help small and
medium-sized companies which have suffered badly as loans from
the banks have dried up in the financial crisis.
However the move was condemned by the Italy of Values party,
which is not part of the coalition which supports Monti in
parliament, and which described it as "the government's
umpteenth, disgraceful 'save the banks decree'."
The original measures, approved in parliament this week as
part of a broader package of deregulation measures, would have
suppressed bank fees charged for the granting, maintenance and
use of credit lines and on overdrafts on existing guarantees.
They aroused strong opposition from Italian banks, which
said they could cut billions of euros from the commission income
that forms a vital part of their profits, potentially forcing
them to raise the cost of loans to companies.
In a sign of their resistance to the measures, the entire
governing committee of ABI resigned earlier this month and the
association complained bitterly that banks were being made
scapegoats for the financial crisis.
As part of the measures announced on Friday, the government
also said it would set up a special credit monitoring body to
encourage lending to small companies.
The body would have the power to ask banks to review
decisions to refuse loans to small companies and to recommend
improvements in credit review procedures.
