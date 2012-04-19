MILAN, April 19 Economic recession in Italy is worsening credit quality but banks still have a sound asset structure, a top Bank of Italy official said on Thursday, urging lenders to further strengthen their balance sheets and their funding sources.

"The structure of banking assets is still fundamentally stable when it comes to credit quality. Though it reflects the negative economic phase it is still sound, also because the capital base has improved" Deputy Director General Anna Maria Tarantola told a business conference in Milan.

Tarantola said Italian companies relied on banking credit more heavily than in other countries. She said the first European Central Bank's liquidity injection had avoided a sharper contraction in credit by plugging shortfalls in other funding tools for banks, while the second three-year cash tender was now beginning to reach the real economy.

However, "it will be some time before we see a decidedly positive impact," she said citing a structural time lag and renewed elements of fragility, such as market concerns about some countries and a deterioration of loans to companies.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)