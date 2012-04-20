ROME, April 20 Italy will no longer allow
directors or executives of competing financial services
companies to sit on each others' boards or board committees, the
Bank of Italy, equity market regulator Consob, and insurance
watchdog Isvap said on Friday.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's government passed a law in
December laying out the broad guidelines of the rules, prompting
the three regulators to issue a directive regarding the law's
application.
The practice of sitting on multiple boards in Italy dates
back to the post-war reign of Mediobanca, when the
investment bank and pulled the strings of Italian finance
through a web of interlocking corporate holdings.
(Reporting By Steve Scherer)