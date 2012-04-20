(Adds details on effect of new rules)

ROME, April 20 Italy will no longer allow directors or executives of competing financial services firms to sit on each others' boards or board committees, in a bid to stamp out conflicts of interest.

The "interlocking" ban will apply to financial services and insurance companies with annual revenue of more than 47 million euros ($62 million), a statement from the Bank of Italy, market regulator Consob, and insurance watchdog Isvap said on Friday.

Directors affected by the change must choose in coming weeks which role they will keep, raising the prospect of many fresh faces in the boardrooms of Italian banks and insurers at upcoming shareholder meetings.

In December, the government passed a law laying out broad criteria for the change. Friday's move by the three industry bodies was to give further detail on the law's application.

The practice of sitting on multiple boards in Italy dates back to the post-war reign of Mediobanca, when the investment bank pulled the strings of Italian finance through a web of cross-holdings.

Italy's top bank UniCredit, leading investment bank Mediobanca and largest domestic insurer Generali are the three biggest financial firms affected.

UniCredit is the top shareholder in Mediobanca, which in turn is the main investor in Generali.

UniCredit vice-president Fabrizio Palenzona will likely have to choose between a seat on the board of Italy's biggest bank by assets, or a boardroom role at Mediobanca.

Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel could be forced to give up his role as vice-president of Generali, which Mediobanca controls with a stake of around 13 percent.

A study published by Italy's antitrust body at the end of 2008 showed nearly 120 board directors faced conflict of interests in the financial sector. The situation has not changed much since, corporate governance specialists say.

($1 = 0.7571 euros)