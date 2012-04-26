ROME, April 26 Foreign investors made substantial net disposals of Italian sovereign debt in 2011 and at the end of February 2012 they were still selling medium to long-term debt while making net purchases of short-term bills, the Bank of Italy (BOI) said on Thursday.

The BOI said in its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report that foreign investors had lowered their share of Italy's outstanding debt to 40 percent in Dec. 2011 from 47 percent in June.

In the first two months of 2012, non-residents continued to make net disposals of medium and long-term securities but for the first time in several months they made "appreciable" net purchases of maturities shorter than one year, the BOI said, citing balance of payments data.

Tensions in Italian bank lending conditions were subsiding and lending to households and firms should pick up again in the final part of 2012, the BOI said on the basis of surveys conducted with Italy's largest banks.

The central bank said the flow of new bad debt in relation to lending is also expected to start falling in the second half of this year.

"Improvements in lending standards should be able to impact, with the usual lags, on the actual growth of lending," the bank's report said.

It added however that the return to normal conditions would depend on the situation in sovereign debt markets and trends in economic activity and international capital markets. (Reporting By Catherine Hornby)