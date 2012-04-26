ROME, April 26 Foreign investors made
substantial net disposals of Italian sovereign debt in 2011 and
at the end of February 2012 they were still selling medium to
long-term debt while making net purchases of short-term bills,
the Bank of Italy (BOI) said on Thursday.
The BOI said in its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report
that foreign investors had lowered their share of Italy's
outstanding debt to 40 percent in Dec. 2011 from 47 percent in
June.
In the first two months of 2012, non-residents continued to
make net disposals of medium and long-term securities but for
the first time in several months they made "appreciable" net
purchases of maturities shorter than one year, the BOI said,
citing balance of payments data.
Tensions in Italian bank lending conditions were subsiding
and lending to households and firms should pick up again in the
final part of 2012, the BOI said on the basis of surveys
conducted with Italy's largest banks.
The central bank said the flow of new bad debt in relation
to lending is also expected to start falling in the second half
of this year.
"Improvements in lending standards should be able to impact,
with the usual lags, on the actual growth of lending," the
bank's report said.
It added however that the return to normal conditions would
depend on the situation in sovereign debt markets and trends in
economic activity and international capital markets.
