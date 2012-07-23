MILAN, July 23 Shares in Italian banks fall on
heightened fears about euro zone debt, with Italy's largest
banks UniCredit and Intesa suspended with an indicated fall of
around 5 percent, outstripping a dip in the European banking
sector.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's
third-biggest bank, were also suspended from trade, indicated
down 5 percent.
Also suspended were Banco Popolare, and Mediobanca
.
Investors become increasingly worried about the level of
debt in Spain and Greece, hitting banking stocks in Europe
, which fell 1.7 percent.
Growing concerns Spain might need a full sovereign bailout
and as bond yields in the heavily-indebted country climbed to
their highest since the euro was created.
Italian government bond yields following Spanish ones
higher. By 0720 GMT the 10-year spread between Italy and Germany
hit another high since early January at 528 basis points.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie)