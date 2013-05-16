* ECB stress tests expected to reveal capital hole
* Analysts estimate 40-60 billion gross capital shortfall
* Mid-sized banks most exposed to new capital gaps
* Cash calls may further weaken influence of banking
foundations
* Italian state may end up footing the bill
By Lisa Jucca
GENOA, Italy, May 16 A deepening recession and
banking stress tests could find Italy's mid-sized lenders short
of billions of euros, putting the state on the hook for a new
wave of cash calls and triggering an overhaul of how they do
business.
Even ahead of the European stress tests, expected to take
place when or shortly before the European Central Bank (ECB)
takes over direct supervision of euro zone banks next year,
Italy's smaller banks are under pressure to boost their balance
sheets after a Bank of Italy audit of problematic loans and to
meet stricter Basel 3 capital rules. Bad loans in Italy have
been climbing at an annual rate of 20 percent in recent months.
In the port city of Genoa, birthplace of modern banking in
the 15th century, regional market leader Carige is
raising 800 million euros ($1 billion), equivalent to two thirds
of its market value, by selling assets to boost its capital.
With a core tier one ratio of 6.7 percent, Carige's ability
to absorb losses is among the weakest in Italy.
"Initially, we thought we would have more time to come into
line with the new Basel 3 rules," said Ennio La Monica, the
bank's chief executive, in an interview from his top floor
office. "But there was an acceleration in September with the
drafting of the list of banks that would fall under EU banking
supervision."
"This problem is common to a number of other small banks. We
had to speed up and try to do everything this year," said La
Monica.
Disposals and other actions undertaken by the bank should
boost its core Tier 1 to 10 percent, he added.
Italian banks' efforts to shore up their capital base,
especially among the 25 or so lenders expected to come under ECB
supervision, is in turn deepening the country's economic
recession, as they cut back on lending.
A harsher credit crunch could emerge if the ECB stress tests
expose more capital holes, potentially prolonging Italy's nearly
two-year-long recession and raising its debt burden, already at
2 trillion euros, the second-largest in the EU after Germany,
which has a much bigger economy and a much lower ratio of debt
to GDP.
With bad debts mounting, analysts expect the Frankfurt-based
central bank to take a harsh look at the quality of banks'
loans, requiring them to set aside more capital.
TURNING POINT
While Italy's top five banks - UniCredit,
IntesaSanpaolo, Monte dei Paschi, UBI
and Banco Popolare - have already raised
around 26 billion euros in fresh capital from investors since
2008, mid-sized players are lagging behind.
With non-performing loans now representing between 5 and 19
percent of Italian banks' loan books, analysts who carried out
simulations of the ECB stress test estimate a possible capital
hole of between 40 and 60 billion euros in gross terms, before
items such as the banks' own earnings are deducted.
The country's two biggest banks, UniCredit and
IntesaSanpaolo, along with mid-sized lender Credito Emiliano
, among the best Italian banks in terms of asset
quality, are not expected to need further cash calls.
"A number of Italian mid-tier banks will be able to sustain
the current situation until an ECB stress test is requested,"
said Giovanni Viani, a partner at consultants Oliver Wyman.
"They still have access to cheap ECB liquidity, so there is
no liquidity issue. The turning point could be the stress test.
It could kickstart a new round of recapitalisations and
consolidation in the industry."
The five leaders hold half of Italy's banking assets, and a
further 40 percent is in the hands of 67 smaller banks.
LOCAL TIES
Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Alberto Gallo has estimated
that an ECB stress test would expose a total gross capital
shortfall for Italian banks of 40 billion euros but that could
fall to 15-20 billion euros once earnings are factored in,
around half the amount poured into weak Spanish banks.
That is still too big a hole to be plugged by traditional
banking shareholders such as Italy's so-called banking
foundations. That means these politically powerful,
not-for-profit entities, which have stakes in many Italian
lenders, are likely to see their influence diluted.
While most banking foundations have relinquished majority
control and have diversified their investments, they still hold
unusually large stakes in three lenders; Carige, with a 47
percent holding; smaller Banca Marche, controlled by three
foundations with a combined 55.8 percent stake; and 34 percent
of Monte dei Paschi, Italy's scandal-scarred No.3 bank.
"The banking foundation model has evolved through time. In
some cases, it led to the creation of large, truly European
banks that could attract foreign investments, like Intesa and
UniCredit," said Viani.
"Where control remained monolithic, in the hands of a single
or few foundations, this has been associated with suboptimal
credit and asset allocation decisions, influenced by local
priorities, at times resulting in higher or excessively
concentrated risks on the balance sheet."
Created in the 1990s following the privatisation of the
banking sector, the foundations were meant to preserve the
charitable role that some banks had from the their founding.
But their own role has been controversial. Controlled by
local governments, they have appointed political allies to
senior board positions and ensured pet projects received
funding.
Monte dei Paschi had to ask for state loans worth 4 billion
euros to fill a capital gap deriving from its exposure to
Italian government bonds as well as from derivatives trades.
Prosecutors are investigating whether its former management,
appointed by the foundation that controls the bank, misled
regulators about a costly 2008 acquisition and the true nature
of the trades.
Smaller Banca Marche, meanwhile, is looking for a 250
million euro capital injection after writedowns on bad debts for
over 800 million euros pushed it deep into the red and forced
the resignation of its chairman.
Cooperative banks such as Banca Popolare di Milano
, which is planning to tap the market for 500 million
euros, also need to rebuild their capital base.
STATE TO STEP IN?
With banks' traditional investors strapped for cash and
foreign investors wary of investing in banks steeped in politics
and patronage, medium-sized players will have to reform if they
want to raise capital.
Lending decisions, often hampered by weak IT systems and
sometimes guided by personal ties, need to be sharpened.
"The issue for these smaller banks is that the willingness
for historical shareholders to do capital calls is limited,"
said Paolo Bordogna, a partner with consultancy Bain and a
banking expert.
"Most of the foundations have no means. These banks need a
very strong restructuring to present a credible equity story.
They need to question territorial expansion and shrink their
headquarters, which for the smaller banks are often too big."
"Only by doing so can they attract new investors."
In the absence of private capital, the Italian state may
have to step in, and some experts say Rome should follow Madrid
in seeking external aid for its banks to give it enough time to
reform.
"Italy must strengthen its banking system," said Lorenzo
Bini Smaghi, a former ECB executive board member. "We don't know
how long the economic crisis will last and how much
non-performing loans will continue to rise. In the end, the only
solution could be state intervention to create capital buffers
at the weakest lenders."