UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
ROME May 21 The head of Italy's banking association (ABI) said on Tuesday that European Central Bank stress tests to gauge the credit strength of the country's lenders are not a problem as long as the ECB applies the same criteria across the euro zone.
"We do not have any worries about stress tests," ABI chief Giovanni Sabatini said during a meeting of the association. "Stress tests are important, but the criteria must be consistent." (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Writing by Steve Scherer)
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.