MILAN Dec 9 Bank lending to Italian firms in October fell at the sharpest pace in over three years as non-performing loans hit a record, central bank data showed on Monday.

Although the Italian economy is slowly emerging from its longest post-war crisis, bad loans rose at a steady annual pace of 22.9 percent in October to a record high of 147 billion euros ($201 billion). That was up from 144.5 billion euros in September and almost twice the level of end-2010.

The Bank of Italy said loans to companies fell 4.9 percent annually in October, matching a drop last seen in July 2011. Loans to company shrank 4.2 percent in September.

The Bank of Italy has urged banks to start selling their bad loans to free up capital for new lending as appetite among specialised investors for these assets grows.

The central bank expect credit to keep contracting next year, albeit at a slower pace.

Overall lending to the private sector shrank 3.7 percent in October after a 3.5 percent fall in September.

In a positive development for lenders, private sector deposits picked up in October with a 5.4 percent annual rise after a 3.6 percent increase the previous month.

Bond issuance by banks continued to fall at annual pace of 7 percent, little changed from a month earlier.

The value of Italian government bond holdings at lenders based in Italy stood at 399.5 billion euros in October, up from 394.1 billion euros the previous month. The figure is calculated in part using market values and an increase reflects either rising bond prices or larger volumes. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi and Francesca Landini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)