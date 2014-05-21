Banca IFIS sees break-even for Interbanca in 2017
MILAN, March 16 Banca IFIS, an Italian lender specialising in bad loan management, said on Thursday it expected newly acquired Interbanca to reach break-even this year.
MILAN May 21 Italian banks should post collective net profit of 2.8 billion euros ($3.83 billion) in 2014, bouncing back from total net losses for the sector worth just below 16 billion euros last year, economic think-thank Prometeia forecast on Wednesday.
According to Prometeia, Italian banks should collectively turn in net profit worth 23 billion euros over 2014-2016, leaving behind the deep losses suffered between 2011 and 2013, but still just a third of the net profit posted over 2005-07.
Despite the expected recovery, domestic lenders are expected to continue to put aside provisions for losses on bad loans. These should reach a total of 53 billion between now and 2016, with nearly half of these in 2014. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Lisa Jucca; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
COLOMBO, March 16 Sri Lankan shares hit a one-year closing low on Thursday, falling for an eighth straight session, as concerns the central bank would raise rates next week weighed on sentiment after the International Monetary Fund urged it to tighten monetary policy.
LONDON, March 16 Germany’s largest sports betting group Tipico has managed to secure the largest pricing reduction in Europe’s leveraged loan market, shaving 300bp off of the interest, banking sources said.