ROME, July 2 A European Central Bank programme
to push banks to increase lending to companies will be
successful in Italy, though demand for that credit could take a
while to pick up, the country's main banking association ABI
said on Wednesday.
ABI President Antonio Patuelli said he had a "highly
positive" view of the Targeted Longer Term Refinancing Operation
(TLTRO) which is due to come into force in September.
The TLTRO programme, announced last month, will allow banks
to borrow cheaply from the ECB on condition that the funds are
used to support the real economy.
"I am convinced that the experiment with these binding
measures by the European Central Bank will be a success in the
European Union and in Italy in particular," Patuelli told a
meeting of foreign journalists in Rome.
The ABI's Director General, Giovanni Sabatini, warned
however that Italian firms were still holding back from
borrowing as they struggled with weak demand in their home
markets.
"We have to take into account that for the time being, the
demand for credit is still very weak, particularly demand for
credit to finance new investment," he said.
Patuelli said Italian banks were still suffering from poor
profitability but had started to see some positive signs with a
slowdown in the rise of bad loans and a solid response to a
series of capital increases.
The strong take-up of the capital increases reflected
international markets' growing confidence in the solidity of
Italian banks, he added.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third-largest bank
by number of branches, wrapped up a 4.9 billion euro ($6.68
billion) share sale last week.
The profitability of Italian banks has been hit by the weak
overall economy, still struggling to emerge from recession.
Bad loans, which totalled 8.8 percent of overall lending in
April, are still rising, but Patuelli said they were appeared to
be doing do less rapidly.
"I can certainly see a slowing in the rhythm of new bad
loans," he said. "Obviously the phenomenon isn't over, it never
is, it's like a disease," he added.
Patuelli said he expected Italy's economy to perform better
in the second half of the year than it had in the first,
pointing to credit card payment data that he said indicated
spending was strengthening.
Gross domestic product declined by 0.1 percent in the first
quarter.
