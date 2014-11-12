* Q3 net loss 797 mln euros vs forecast of around 300 mln

* Bad loans rise, sets aside more money to cover them

* UBI says won't bow to any pressure to do a deal (Recast with Monte Paschi results)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Nov 12 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the worst performer in a recent regulatory test of euro zone lenders, posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the third quarter as it hiked the amount of money set aside to cover bad loans.

The bank said on Wednesday it made a net loss of 797 million euros ($991 million) in July-September, almost three times the loss of around 300 million euros expected by analysts.

It was the tenth consecutive quarterly loss for the bank, which was founded in 1472 and is Italy's third-biggest lender.

Monte dei Paschi, the only bank that has needed a bailout from the Italian government, said it had set aside 2.46 billion euros to cover potential bad loans in the first nine months of the year, including 1.26 billion in the third quarter alone -- a 72 percent increase on the third quarter of last year.

That partly reflected additional provisions required by the European Central Bank (ECB) after it combed the bank's books in its so-called asset quality review of 130 euro zone's lenders -- though more charges remain to be booked in the final quarter.

In a sign of the weakness of the bank's loan portfolio, which has suffered badly from Italy's prolonged recession, Monte dei Paschi said net bad loans stood at 24.3 billion euros at the end of September, up 8.3 percent from three months earlier.

The bank must fill a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros within nine months following the ECB health check. It has already approved a share sale of up to 2.5 billion euros, which will also allow it to pay back 1.1 billion in state aid.

The capital increase, to be launched next year, is regarded by many bankers as a stepping stone to a tie-up with another bank.

Earlier on Wednesday UBI Banca, tipped as a possible bidder for Monte dei Paschi, said it could consider merger options in Italy and Europe but had no proposals on the table for now.

Its chief executive, Victor Massiah, also made clear he would not bow to any pressure from the Bank of Italy to help Monte dei Paschi. "No one can impose anything on us," he said. "We are not going to do anything that would hurt our shareholders to the benefit of other shareholders".

France's BNP Paribas and Spain's Santander have also been cited as possible buyers of Monte dei Paschi, but have dismissed the speculation.

