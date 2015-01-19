(Updates with Renzi confirming measure on Tuesday, reaction)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN Jan 19 Shares in Italian cooperative banks soared on Monday as the government prepared to put forward a landmark reform of the sector that aims to abolish a rule granting one vote to each shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said a government decree to be discussed by his cabinet on Tuesday included measures to "rationalise the credit sector".

A draft of the decree, seen by Reuters, envisages scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that is a traditional governance feature of Italy's so-called "popolari" lenders.

Analysts said the reform, if it goes through, could trigger a wave of consolidation for this type of lender.

One analyst who declined to be named called the planned reform "historic", adding it would turn all popolari banks into possible takeover targets overnight.

At 1500 GMT, shares in Banca Popolare dell'Emila Romagna were up 13.3 percent, Banco Popolare and UBI rose 11 percent and Popolare Milano gained 15.5 percent. Credito Valtellinese and Popolare Sondrio also traded sharply higher.

The voting rules of Italy's cooperative lenders have long been seen as an obstacle to mergers with other banks or to attracting new investors.

Renzi said last week the government would take action "on the number of bankers" in the next few weeks. "There are many, many banks and very little lending," he said. Italy has one of Europe's most fragmented banking sectors, with some 600 lenders.

The Bank of Italy has repeatedly recommended turning cooperative lenders into joint-stock companies, but those changes have been resisted by the banks and their traditional employee and union shareholders.

"To turn the popolari banks ... into joint stock companies would be a mistake because inevitably it would create the conditions for further job cuts," said Lando Sileoni, head of the biggest banking trade union Fabi.

In another sign of the opposition Renzi's planned reform is likely to face, Lorenzo Dellai, a lawmaker for the centrist PI-CD party, said: "Forcing the small and cooperative lenders into big mergers ... risks destroying a model of lending that has played and still plays an important role in local development."

Analysts were quite sceptical about Renzi's chances of pushing through such a radical reform quickly. A government decree comes into force immediately but the parliament has to approve it within 60 days for it to become law.

"We see little probability of success for this initiative, given that in the past 15 years all proposals to change the governance of the popolari have failed," brokerage Equita said in a report.

There are dozens of cooperative lenders in Italy, representing around 20 percent of the country's banking sector. Banco Popolare and UBI are Italy's fourth- and fifth-biggest lenders, respectively.

(additional reporting by Roberto Landucci in Rome and Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)