ROME Jan 20 Measures on bank sector governance
expected to be discussed by Italian ministers on Tuesday were
not included in the agenda of a cabinet meeting but it was not
immediately clear if reforms to Italy's cooperative banks had
fallen off track.
Shares in Italian cooperative banks soared on Monday as the
government prepared to put forward a landmark reform of the
sector that aims to abolish a rule granting one vote to each
shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi told senators in his centre-left
Democratic Party on Monday that measures to "rationalise the
credit sector" would be discussed at the cabinet meeting.
However there was no sign of their inclusion in the official
agenda released on Tuesday, which announced that the meeting had
been postponed by two hours until 3.00 p.m. (1400 GMT).
No comment was available from the Economy Ministry.
