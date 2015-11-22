ROME Nov 22 Italy will use a new system set up by its central bank to save four small savings banks from failure before stricter rules for winding down lenders come in next year, banking sources told Reuters.

The rescue will be conducted by the Bank of Italy at a cost of at least 3 billion euros ($3.19 billion), the sources said. This will be borne by the country's healthy banks, which pay into a newly-formed National Resolution Fund, not by taxpayers. ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (additional reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Adrian Croft)