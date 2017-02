ROME, Sept 22 The head of Italy's ABI banking association said on Thursday he saw no serious consequences for the seven Italian banks whose credit rating was downgraded by Standard and Poor's.

"We consider that they are seven banks which already had quite a high rating so the reduction won't create consequences," ABI President Giuseppe Mussari told Italian radio.

Referring to the financial market storm which has sent Italian borrowing costs surging to potentially unsustainable levels, he said Italy must send a clear signal to markets that it understood the gravity of the situation and what needed to be done. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)