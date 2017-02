ROME Oct 31 Italy risks credit contraction and an impact on confidence in sovereign debt if new bank capital requirements are not revised, a senior member of Italy's banking association said on Monday.

Giovanni Bazoli, member of the executive board of ABI, also said in a speech that there would be a risk of intervention by large foreign groups if Italian banks do not find necessary capital.

Last week the Bank of Italy said Italian banks would need to raise 14.7 billion euros in order to meet the European Banking Authority's requirement of core tier 1.

