ROME Dec 9 The Italian banking association (ABI) on Friday said that it will "assess the legitimacy" of the European Banking Authority measures announced on Thursday, according to a statement.

The measures pose risks to Italy's credit system and the real economy, ABI said.

The European Banking Authority revised on Thursday to 15.37 billion euros the capital shortfall that must be plugged by Italian banks, more than predicted two months ago. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Steve Scherer)