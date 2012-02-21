ROME Feb 21 The Italian government is
opposed to a proposal in parliament to prevent bank foundations
from holding stakes in more than one bank, a parliamentary
official said on Tuesday.
The proposal was tabled as an amendment to a government
decree to deregulate some services and professions, which is
currently being debated in the Senate.
"There is not much willingness (from the government) on
this, we are waiting for the position of the Treasury, but it
will probably be negative," said Simona Vicari, the lawmaker
responsible for steering the deregulation package through
parliament.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)