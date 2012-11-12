ROME Nov 12 Italy's main banks have steadily
increased their financial strength in response to the
deterioration in the economy and their financial leverage
remains low compared with their European peers, the Bank of
Italy said on Monday.
In its twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, the BOI said
that by June the average core tier 1 capital - a leading measure
of a bank's financial strength - of the 14 largest Italian banks
had risen to 10.2 percent of their weighted assets.
That compared to 8.8 percent at the end of 2011 and slightly
under 8 percent in 2010.
The 14 banks' tier 1 and total capital ratios were
respectively 10.8 percent and 13.8 percent.
"Capital strengthening is a response to the deterioration in
the economy," the central bank said. "The financial leverage of
Italian banks remains low compared with the main European
banking groups.
Italy's economy has been in recession since the middle of
last year and contracted by 0.8 percent in both the first and
second quarters of this year.
The capital ratios of the main Italian groups remain below
those of the main European banks, some of which have received
large scale public support, the report said.
Italian banks have increased their provisions for credit
risk, the report said, but it added that the Bank of Italy is
still intensifying its assessment of the adequacy of provisions.
"Banks with inadequate coverage ratios are required to take
prompt corrective measures," it said.
Italian sovereign yield spreads have declined partly thanks
to renewed interest from foreign investors, the central bank
said, adding that this trend was confirmed in September and
October.
However, it warned that uncertainty over future political
developments "pose a risk for the cost of the public debt."
The term of office of technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti
expires in the spring but at the national election expected in
April, it is still not clear who the main candidates to replace
him will be, or even which electoral system will be used at the
ballot.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)