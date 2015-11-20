ROME Nov 20 Italy's government will hold an
extraordinary cabinet meeting on Sunday to pass a decree to save
troubled banks from failure, three sources close to the matter
told Reuters.
One government source said the measure will be particularly
aimed at saving four local savings banks which have been put
under special administration.
The banks are Banca Marche, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria
, Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara (CariFe) and Cassa di
Risparmio della Provincia di Chieti (Carichieti).
The sources gave no details of the kind of measure that the
government is planning.
Italy is racing to rescue the four small banks before
stricter rules for winding down lenders come in next year.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei, writing by
Gavin Jones; editing by Francesca Landini)