ROME Dec 15 Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday that Italy's financial system remained solid as the government faced a furore over the rescue of four banks in which thousands of retail investors lost money.

"The government is doing everything in its powers to put the banks on the right path and to reinforce the banking system," Padoan said in a radio interview, adding that "the institutions and the system remain solid."

The government has "full confidence" in the Bank of Italy and market regulator Consob, he said.

Italy saved Banca Marche, Banca Etruria, CariChieti and CariFe at the end of November. Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, faces growing protests from ordinary Italians whose investments were erased as part of the 3.6 billion-euro rescue scheme.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones)