MILAN Feb 13 Italian prosecutors have opened a probe into suspicions of insider trading in cooperative bank shares in the run-up to a government decree to reform the sector, which prompted a sharp rise in the shares of several lenders, a judicial source said.

The investigation was started after the head of Consob, Italy's market watchdog, told parliament its own probe had revealed a number of potentially suspicious transactions involving shares of some of the lenders affected by the reform, the source said.

Consob chief Giuseppe Vegas said such transactions had or could have yielded capital gains totalling 10 million euros ($11 million).

In a parliamentary hearing this week, Vegas listed a number of suspicious transactions involving unnamed Italian and foreign brokerages and relating to shares of Banca Popolare di Milano , Banco Popolare, Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio , Credito Valtellinese, Popolare di Sondrio and UBI Banca.

All are cooperative banks affected by the reform and are listed on the Milan bourse.

The centre-left government headed by Matteo Renzi on Jan. 20 approved a decree forcing the 10 largest "popolari" to change their governance, abolishing a rule granting one vote to each shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.

As details of the reform were leaked in the media, shares in cooperative lenders rose for two consecutive days before the approval of the decree, amid expectations the reform could trigger a wave of mergers and takeovers.

No-one is under investigation in the probe by Rome prosecutors and Consob has not named any potential suspects of insider trading, beyind saying that some of the deals appeared to have been done through foreign intermediaries.

The regulator said it had asked five foreign watchdogs to help it get more information.

Italian papers close to opposition parties have speculated that London-based hedge fund Algebris Investments, whose Italian founder Davide Serra is known to be close to Renzi, could have been involved in some of the deals.

Serra issued a statement late on Thursday denying any wrongdoing and saying his fund had not bought any share in Italian cooperative lenders between Jan. 1 and 19.

The fund added it had sold shares in cooperative lender Banco Popolare in the same period, booking a loss.

Algebris Investments also denied it had ever bought shares in Banca Popolare Etruria e Lazio, which rose 62 percent between Jan. 19 and 23. ($1 = 0.8762 euros) (Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and David Holmes)