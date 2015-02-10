MILAN Feb 10 Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed on Tuesday it expected to pay out 2 billion euros in dividends on its 2015 results, up from 1.2 billion euros it will pay on its 2014 accounts.

Intesa targets a generous 10 billion euros dividend payout in the four years between 2014 and 2017, but some analysts have questioned whether it will be able to make good on its pledges because of higher capital requirements placed on lenders. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)