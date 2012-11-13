MILAN Nov 12 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa
Sanpaolo said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit
stood at 414 million euros, down 21 percent from a year ago as a
combination of rising bad loans, lower loan volumes and low
interest rates hit earnings.
Intesa's profit was boosted by a one-off gain of 327 million
euros ($415.65 million) stemming from a bond buyback. The mean
forecast for net profit in a Thomson Reuters poll of five
analysts was 431.4 million euros. A year ago, net profit stood
at 527 million euros, helped by a 1.1 billion euros tax benefit.
The lender said it had set aside 3.3 billion euros in the
first nine months of the year for loan loss provisions. This was
48 percent higher than in the first nine months of 2011.
That figure reflects the difficult macroeconomic backdrop in
Italy - where Intesa earns 80 percent of its revenues - due to a
deep recession.
The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 11.1 percent
while its stricter EBA-compliant Core Tier 1 ratio, a key
measure of financial strength, stood at 10.3 percent from 10.1
percent at the end of June.
In a statement, the bank said it expected operating results
in 2012 to be broadly stable from last year and would continue
to focus on strengthening its capital base and improving its
liquidity and risk profile. It said the cost of credit would
remain high.
Intesa, which has announced 5,000 job cuts and is closing or
merging a fifth of its Italian branches, has been recently at
the centre of press speculation that it may merge with domestic
rival UniCredit in a defensive move against the
possibility of a foreign takeover.
Executives at both banks have denied the speculation, but
sources close to the matter have told Reuters the banks'
foundation shareholders are worried about the lenders' low
market valuation. Intesa and UniCredit have a market
capitalisation of around 19 billion euros each.
Italian banks have been hit hard by the euro zone debt
crisis because of their vast holdings of domestic government
bonds. Sovereign pressures have eased since the summer, but
analysts say a grim macroeconomic picture in Italy continues to
weigh on lenders' profitability.