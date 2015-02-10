BRIEF-Gensource provides corporate update
* Ongoing Vanguard One Project feasibility study is over 75 pct complete and remains on track to be finished in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 10 Intesa Sanpaolo would not take part in any state-sponsored bad bank project because it does not want to miss out on an expected recovery of the real estate market this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Carlo Messina, the CEO of Italy's biggest retail bank, also told a conference call of analysts he had "zero interest" in buying another bank in Italy.
He said any merger between popolari banks following a government decree changing shareholder voting rules would lead to a massive reduction of branches, and Intesa hoped to benefit from that by boosting customer numbers.
Messina also said he was considering floating on the market Intesa's private banking and asset management units, but had not taken a decision yet.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
* Ongoing Vanguard One Project feasibility study is over 75 pct complete and remains on track to be finished in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Friday that it was "seriously concerned" by the dismissal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister at a time when South Africa’s sovereign credit rating is at risk and investor confidence in the economy is at a very low ebb, it said in a statement.