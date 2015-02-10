MILAN Feb 10 Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, posted a lower than expected fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday but continued to strengthen its capital base and raised its dividend payout, sendig its shares higher.

The net profit came in at 48 million euros compared with a consensus of 142 million euros based on five analyst estimates collated by Reuters and ranging from 66 million to 239 million euros.

Intesa said its pro-forma, fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a key measure of financial strength - stood at 13.3 percent at the end of December, up from 13 percent three months earlier - one of the highest in Italy. It prosposed a dividend payout of 7 euro cents, up from 5 euro cents a year. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)