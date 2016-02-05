(Adds details)

MILAN Feb 5 Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, will pay out a higher-than-expected cash dividend of 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) on last year's results despite missing fourth-quarter net profit forecasts, it said on Friday.

Intesa reported a 13 million euros net profit for the last three months of 2015, below analysts' consensus forecast of around 80 million.

Quarterly earnings were hit by the bank's contribution of 380 million euros to the government-sponsored rescue of four small domestic lenders in November. For the full year, net profit totalled 2.74 billion euros, more than double the 1.25 billion euros it booked in 2014.

Like other retail banks, Intesa is struggling to make money from its core business because of low interest rates. To offset that, it has shifted its focus to asset management and private banking. Net commissions rose 10.8 percent in 2015, the highest growth in the bank's history.

Intesa beat its own target for a dividend payout of 2 billion euros on its 2015 results by 400 million euros, and confirmed it planned to pay out 3 billion euros on this year's results.

"Overall not an outstanding set of results but the message on dividend is supportive as they paid slightly more than consensus - 14 (euro) cents a share instead of 13 cents," a trader said.

Even after taking the 2015 dividend into account, Intesa's core capital remained one of the strongest in Italy, with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.1 percent from 13.4 percent at the end of September.

Loan loss provisions for the year came in at 3.3 billion euros, down 28 percent versus 2014, and the proportion of performing loans that turned sour was the lowest since 2007.

That will be welcome news for industry watchers looking for signs that Italian banks, which are saddled with 360 billion euros of troubled loans, are benefitting from the country's economic recovery.

Concerns about the stock of impaired debts have weighed heavily on Italian bank shares this year. Intesa has suffered less than some peers but its shares are still down 19 percent in 2016. The stock rose 1.5 percent to 2.52 euros by 1319 GMT.

