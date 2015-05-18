(Removes extraneous word from headline, no changes to text)

MILAN May 18 Lending by Italian banks to households and businesses fell 0.8 percent in April from a year earlier to 1,407 billion euros ($1.6 trillion), Italian Banking Association ABI said on Monday.

April's fall - which marks the 35th consecutive monthly decline - comes after a 1 percent drop in March and marks the best result since May 2012, ABI said.

Saddled with 189.5 billion euros in bad loans after a three-year economic recession, Italian banks are reluctant to lend.

ABI said gross bad loans in March accounted for 9.8 of overall banking assets, the highest since end-1996. They represent 16.7 percent of total corporate loans.

