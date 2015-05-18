(Removes extraneous word from headline, no changes to text)
MILAN May 18 Lending by Italian banks to
households and businesses fell 0.8 percent in April from a year
earlier to 1,407 billion euros ($1.6 trillion), Italian Banking
Association ABI said on Monday.
April's fall - which marks the 35th consecutive monthly
decline - comes after a 1 percent drop in March and marks the
best result since May 2012, ABI said.
Saddled with 189.5 billion euros in bad loans after a
three-year economic recession, Italian banks are reluctant to
lend.
ABI said gross bad loans in March accounted for 9.8 of
overall banking assets, the highest since end-1996. They
represent 16.7 percent of total corporate loans.
($1 = 0.8769 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za)