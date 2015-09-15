MILAN, Sept 15 Bank lending to Italy's private
sector rose in August for the first time in three years, data
showed on Tuesday, in an encouraging sign for a fledgling
economic recovery.
Italian banking lobby ABI said loans to the private sector
rose 0.25 percent in August, expanding for the first time in 37
months.
Loans to households and non-financial companies continued to
contract, falling 0.14 percent from a year earlier. But that was
the smallest annual fall since April 2012, ABI said.
Shrinking credit in Italy has been blamed for exacerbating a
three-year recession that ended in late 2014.
Corporate lending has fallen by 90 billion euros over the
past four years, according to the Bank of Italy.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)