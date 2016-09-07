MILAN, Sept 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other euro zone central banks rose to a new record high
of 326.95 billion euros ($367.5 billion) in August, above
levels seen four years ago at the height of the euro zone's debt
crisis.
Positions within the Target 2 system, which settles
cross-border payments in the euro zone, are monitored because
they can signal financial stress, for example when banks in a
country lose foreign funding.
However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter can
also affect it.
The Bank of Italy said in July the recent increase in its
Target 2 position was driven by foreigners selling Italian
assets, especially bonds, and Italians buying foreign assets,
movements which were only partially offset by Italian banks
raising more funds on international markets.
($1 = 0.8897 euros)
