Feb 11 The Italian government on Wednesday approved a scheme to help domestic banks to offload non-performing loans.

The government hopes the voluntary scheme will prompt sales of banks' bad loans that will allow lenders to clean up their balance sheets and increase new lending to companies and consumers.

STATE GUARANTEE FOR SECURITISATION OF BAD LOANS

The scheme, known as CAGS, is expected to be fully operational from April.

Under the plan, Italian banks willing to sell their non-performing loans will be able to wrap them into securitised bonds and attach a state guarantee on the least risky portion, the so-called senior tranche, to obtain better market prices.

A state guarantee reduces the risk of the bonds and lowers the return to investors holding the bonds.

This is not the fully-fledged bad bank Italy was aiming for, but a watered down project approved by the European Commission on Jan. 26.

ESTIMATED IMPACT ON PRICE OF BAD LOANS

The banks seeking to sell non-performing loans could receive between 15 percent and 20 percent more than might otherwise have been achieved, said a source with direct knowledge of the scheme.

CONDITIONS

An investment grade rating (Baa3 for Moody's; BBB- for S&P and Fitch) from one of the leading agencies is required before the state can provide a guarantee. This could limit the amount of debt that can be guaranteed.

The structure of the securitised bonds should be such as to ensure that the senior tranche would be repaid in full before reimbursement of other tranches.

Banks will have to sell a significant part of the junior tranche of securitised debt to receive a guarantee for the senior tranche.

RISKS

There is a risk banks will make limited use of the scheme because it reduces the gap between the balance sheet value and market price of bad loans only slightly. It is also perceived as an expensive mechanism for the banks.

The Treasury estimates that 70 billion euro of banks' bad loans could potentially be sold through the guarantee scheme, according to economist Lorenzo Codogno, a former top Treasury official. Codogno, however, considers this estimate far too optimistic, unless the ECB decides to accept securitised bad loans as collateral for its funding operations.

TOTAL OF BAD LOANS

Non-performing loans totalled 201 billion euros ($225 billion) in December, of which ABOUT 80 percent consist of credit to companies. The scheme primarily targets corporate loans, both secured and unsecured.

COST OF GUARANTEE

Banks will have to pay an increasing cost over the life of bonds backed by the state guarantee, rising gradually after the first three years to create an incentive to recoup more quickly those loans wrapped into the bonds.

The Italian treasury estimates the cost of the guarantee to be about 0.9 percentage points a year on the amount of debt for the first three years. ($1 = 0.8937 euros)

