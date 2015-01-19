MILAN Jan 19 Lending by Italian banks to families and businesses rose in December for the first time in more than two years, showing the first signs of recovery in the euro zone's third-biggest economy, the country's banking association ABI said on Monday.

Loans to households and non-financial companies rose 0.1 percent last month from a year earlier, after a 0.4 percent drop in November, which was revised down from a preliminary flat reading.

Lending by Italian banks had been steadily falling since May 2012 and recorded the highest pace of decline in November 2013, when it dropped by 4.5 percent year-on-year.

Gross bad loans at Italian lenders, however, continue to rise, reaching a total of 181 billion euros ($210.2 billion) in November from 179.3 billion euros a month earlier. ($1 = 0.8611 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)