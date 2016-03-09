MILAN, March 9 Gross bad loans at Italian banks
rose further in January to 202.05 billion euros ($222 billion),
data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the protracted damage to
lenders' balance sheets from a deep recession that ended in late
2014.
However, the residual value of the stock of bad loans -
which takes into account writedowns booked by lenders - fell to
83.61 billion euros in January from 88.95 billion euros in
December reflecting higher loan loss provisions by banks at the
end of the year.
The Bank of Italy said gross bad loans were up 9 percent
from a year earlier in January, compared to an annual rise of
9.4 percent in December when the stock stood at 200.94 billion
euros.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dominic Evans)