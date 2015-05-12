ROME May 12 Italy aims to unveil a decree by end-June allowing banks to seize collateral on bad loans more quickly, a move aimed at helping banks cut piles of souring credit that is hampering their lending, a top government official said on Tuesday.

But separate Italian plans to create a company backed by state guarantees that would hold some of the bad loans is being blocked by European Union officials.

Talks between Rome and the EU are stalling and EU authorities are not likely to approve the scheme anytime soon because they fear it would run up against the bloc's rules against state aid, according to the source.

Banks stuffed with loans that are unlikely to ever be repaid is one of the biggest economic woes in Italy, where bank lending is the main source of credit to businesses.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's cabinet has been working for more than a year on ways to help banks offload these loans.

The government has also been studying ways of giving banks fiscal incentives to sell the souring credit. Such measures are likely to be addressed later in the year, around October, when Rome unveils its 2016 budget, the official said. (Reporting By Alessandra Galloni)