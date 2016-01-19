ROME Jan 19 A request by the European Central
Bank for some European lenders to provide additional data on bad
loans does not mean the regulator will demand that those banks
take specific measures to reduce their soured debts, Italian
banking association ABI said.
ABI issued a statement as shares in several Italian banks
plunged after news that six of them, including Monte dei Paschi
di Siena and UniCredit, have received or
will receive shortly requests for more information on bad loan
management by the ECB.
ABI said the requests had been made to a sample of European
banks to help set up a task force to study the issue of bad loan
accumulation and single out best practices to help manage those.
It said these requests were a routine fact-finding activity
and part of the task force's preliminary work, and "therefore do
not amount to supervisory actions aimed at requesting the
adoption of specific measures by certain banks."
