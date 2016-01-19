ROME Jan 19 A request by the European Central Bank for some European lenders to provide additional data on bad loans does not mean the regulator will demand that those banks take specific measures to reduce their soured debts, Italian banking association ABI said.

ABI issued a statement as shares in several Italian banks plunged after news that six of them, including Monte dei Paschi di Siena and UniCredit, have received or will receive shortly requests for more information on bad loan management by the ECB.

ABI said the requests had been made to a sample of European banks to help set up a task force to study the issue of bad loan accumulation and single out best practices to help manage those.

It said these requests were a routine fact-finding activity and part of the task force's preliminary work, and "therefore do not amount to supervisory actions aimed at requesting the adoption of specific measures by certain banks."

