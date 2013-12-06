Lebanon plans 10, 15 and/or 20-year Reg S US dollar bonds
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has hired banks for a potential multi-tranche US dollar bond, according to a lead.
MILAN Dec 6 Italian banks returned 4.1 billion euros in longer-term European Central Bank loans in November, reducing the total outstanding amount to 224.9 billion euros, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.
Overall ECB funding to Italian banks stood at 227.7 billion euros at end-November compared with 230.3 billion euros a month earlier.
The overall figure includes funds borrowed in the ECB's main refinancing operations, which more than doubled in November to 2.8 billion euros.
Between late 2011 and early 2012 Italian banks borrowed a total of 255 billion euros in three-year ECB funds that must be returned at the beginning of 2015. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Says unit signs housing renovation project with investment at about 687.5 million yuan ($99.44 million)
By Krishna V Kurup March 10 Philippine shares fell 2 percent on Friday in their steepest drop in three months, dragged down by industrials, while Singapore climbed 0.5 percent on the back of gains in real-estate stocks, after the city-state lowered stamp duties on sale of residential properties. Industrials accounted for more than half of the fall in the Philippines, with SM Investments Corp shedding 9.2 percent and JG Summit Holdings Inc declining 2.4 percent. Fund m