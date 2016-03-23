MILAN, March 23 The boards of Banco Popolare
and Banca Popolare di Milano are expected to
approve on Wednesday a preliminary merger accord, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
A deal to create Italy's No.3 bank will be discussed at
board meetings on Wednesday after Banco Popolare and BPM ramped
up efforts to comply with requests set by the European Central
Bank for clearing the merger.
A second source said the banks were getting closer to an
accord. Shares in the two lenders are suspended pending a
statement.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by
Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)