CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 Banca Carige
is not looking for a partner, its chairman said on Saturday, as
Italian banks discuss possible tie-ups following a landmark
reform of cooperative lenders.
Carige said in June it was looking for a financial adviser
to help it assess changes in the domestic banking sector. New
governance rules that make it easier for large cooperative banks
to be taken over have pushed lenders to study defensive mergers.
The Genoa-based bank, which is undergoing a restructuring
under new management, is seen as a potential target in the
consolidation process.
"We have a core capital ratio of 12.4 percent, above the
11.5 percent level requested by the ECB, and a strong
shareholding base," Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani told
reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.
"Why should we look for a partner? We're fine as we are for
the time being," he added.
Castelbarco also denied a report in the Italian press that
Carige had been approached by the cooperative bank Banca
Popolare di Milano about a possible tie-up.
