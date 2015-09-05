CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 Banca Carige is not looking for a partner, its chairman said on Saturday, as Italian banks discuss possible tie-ups following a landmark reform of cooperative lenders.

Carige said in June it was looking for a financial adviser to help it assess changes in the domestic banking sector. New governance rules that make it easier for large cooperative banks to be taken over have pushed lenders to study defensive mergers.

The Genoa-based bank, which is undergoing a restructuring under new management, is seen as a potential target in the consolidation process.

"We have a core capital ratio of 12.4 percent, above the 11.5 percent level requested by the ECB, and a strong shareholding base," Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani told reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.

"Why should we look for a partner? We're fine as we are for the time being," he added.

Castelbarco also denied a report in the Italian press that Carige had been approached by the cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Milano about a possible tie-up.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, wrting by Valentina Za; Editing by Kevin Liffey)