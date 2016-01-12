MILAN Jan 12 Italian cooperative banks Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare are in talks to agree a merger by early March, four sources close to the matter said on Tuesday, in a move that would create Italy's third-largest lender.

The sources added it was not certain a final deal would be reached since there were still some issues that needed to be ironed out.

If differences can be resolved, it would be the first merger to follow a government reform of large cooperative lenders approved last year in a bid to encourage consolidation and strengthen Italy's fragmented banking system.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro)