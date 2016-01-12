MILAN Jan 12 Italian cooperative banks Banca
Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare are in
talks to agree a merger by early March, four sources close to
the matter said on Tuesday, in a move that would create Italy's
third-largest lender.
The sources added it was not certain a final deal would be
reached since there were still some issues that needed to be
ironed out.
If differences can be resolved, it would be the first merger
to follow a government reform of large cooperative lenders
approved last year in a bid to encourage consolidation and
strengthen Italy's fragmented banking system.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Gianluca Semeraro)