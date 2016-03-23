MILAN, March 23 The European Central Bank has
informally given its preliminary green light to a merger plan
between Italy's Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di
Milano, a source familiar with ECB thinking said on
Wednesday.
The boards of both banks were meeting on Wednesday and are
expected to unveil a memorandum of understanding after the
market close.
"Capital and governance are now fine," the source said. "The
ECB has given an informal, preliminary go-ahead."
The banks had provided further clarifications about their
plan on Tuesday evening, as requested by the regulator, the
source added.
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Silvia Aloisi)