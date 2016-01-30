TURIN, Italy Jan 30 Italian cooperative banks
Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano
should be ready to nail down a merger deal within a month, Banco
Popolare's CEO said on Saturday.
Pier Francesco Saviotti said his bank would not need a
capital increase to complete the deal.
However, speaking at the same conference in Turin, the CEO
of another cooperative bank, UBI, said he was still
open to the idea of merging with Popolare di Milano.
UBI Chief Executive Victor Massiah told reporters that his
bank was not working on any plans regarding troubled Italian
lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena and said he was not
facing pressure from the government over the issue.
